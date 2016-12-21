Kintore man is Castle’s 100,000th visitor

A Kintore man got a nice surprise at Dunnottar Castle recently as he was the 100,000th visitor to the tourist attraction for 2016.

Kevin Morrison went to the Castle to get some photos along with his girlfriend Laura McGowan and was shocked to find out he was the 100,000th visitor to the Castle this year.

Castle custodian Jim Wands announced earlier this month that the landmark vistor number was approaching, and had said a treat would be in store for whoever pushed them over that number.

Kevin said: “It’s been ages since I won anything so I’m really pleased we decided to visit.

“I’ve been at the Castle before but only saw it from the outside but wanted to get some photos from inside today, and I’m so glad I did.

Jim presented Kevin with a £100 shopping voucher and a bottle of champagne to celebrate with.

He said: “This has been a fantastic year for us and I’d like to thank everyone who visited us and the team here for getting us to this point.

“Being part of Visit Scotland’s campaign has helped and we hope that we can continue to bring people here to experience Scotland.”