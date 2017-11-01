Ladies raise cash for Fly Cup

Ladies from Inverurie and the surrounding area came together recently to support a fundraising event hosted by Fly Cup Catering.

A Ladies Night was held at the Inverurie British Legion.

Fly Cup Catering chief officer Denise Belshaw said: “We started the ladies night as a way of fundraising for our trainee Christmas party three years ago.

“The popularity of the evening has grown and grown, with ladies of all ages enjoying the opportunity to buy gifts from local crafts people selling their products at stalls, whilst having a drink and a dance.

“The added bonus is that we invite some local chaps to serve us at our tables and dance with us, this year, Dod, Mark and Scott looked dashing in their kilts and tight white tee-shirts, greeting the ladies at the door and leading them to their tables.

“Live music from Graham and Tommy, who also gave their time for free, meant an evening of shopping, chatting and dancing was enjoyed by all.”

Due to the building work being done at Fly Cup’s Burghmuir location they were unable to use the function suite so they decided to host the event at the town’s British Legion.

The Droughty Laird generously waived the £100 rental charge for the suite and also put the red carpet out for the ladies to everyone’s delight.

The evening raised over £1,700 including a £200 donation from TSB in Inverurie and Insch, who have recently announced Fly Cup as their charity of the year.