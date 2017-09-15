Ladies raise over £5k for local school

A Ladies Sparkling Afternoon Tea event was held in Inverurie recently to raise money for St Andrew’s School.

The event was held at the Kintore Arms on Saturday, September 9 and was organised by Friends of St Andrew’s members Isla Grant and Jill Curran.

A total of 128 ladies attended and eveyone had fun taking part in some games and were delighted to win an amazing array of raffle prizes, the top prizes being a lovely Michael Kors bag and a ‘Chef for the Day’ voucher for Eat on the Green donated by parents of the school.

A photobooth by Smart Snapz proved to be popular and the ladies were entertained by singer Michael Loszak who got everyone up singing and dancing.

Isla and Jill said: “We were so lucky to receive a lot of sponsorship for our event and would like to thank - OEM, Taqa, Enquest & Temple Spa sponsored our goody bags, JG Ross, Keenan Recycling Ltd, Curran Plumbing, A2m Associates, Johnston Carmichael, Muehlhan, Laings Kitchens & Bathrooms, William Wilson, Rembrand Timber Ltd, Inverurie Pipe Band, Trevor Jones and Allan Grant.

“David Webster did a fab job piping the ladies in to our event which was a lovely touch.

“Woodland weddings provided us with a lovely cart which we turned into a ‘Pimp my Prosecco’ cart where the ladies could jazz up their drinks.

“We were absolutely delighted to raise over £5,000.”

The money will be used to buy electronic equipment for the school.

Isla and Jill added: “The afternoon wouldn’t have been such a huge success if it hadn’t been for all our wonderful sponsors and all the lovely ladies who came along too.”