Last post date before Christmas

Royal Mail is reminding customers to post all their First Class mail by tomorrow (Wednesday) – the recommended last posting date if mail is to arrive before Christmas.

Customers have until Thursday, 22 December to post Special Delivery mail, which is for important documents or items of value.

Each year Royal Mail invests in additional resources for its Christmas operation to handle the festive mail bag. This includes recruiting 19,000 seasonal workers and opening nine temporary parcel sort centres.

Customers should ensure they use the postcode when sending their cards and parcels. write clearly and use a return address.