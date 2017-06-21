Local scientist awarded prize

An Inverurie resident has been awarded a prize by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS).

Claire Elizabeth Birnie was awarded its Company Members prize in clinical chemistry at this year’s AGM, held in Aberdeen.

Claire and eight other IBMS members were honoured with Company Members Prizes on Saturday, June 3.

The Company Members prize was established in 2007 at the suggestion of the Institute company members as an expression of their support of the Institute and its qualifications.

The prize is a £250 cheque and a certificate, which is awarded annually to the candidate who at the first attempt, receives the highest pass mark in each discipline of the Higher Specialist Diploma examination.

Claire is a Senior Biomedical Scientist and works in clinical biochemistry at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She joined the IBMS in 2007, and became a Fellow in 2017.

In 2010, she won the Institute’s President’s Prize at Robert Gordon University, which is awarded annually to a student member of the IBMS who completes their and achieves academic distinction.

In 2014 she attained the Specialist Diploma in Clinical Chemistry from the IBMS, and achieved the Higher Specialist Diploma in Clinical Chemistry in 2016 from the Institute.

Commenting on the achievement, IBMS President Ian Sturdgess said: “It gives me great pleasure to present Claire with the Higher Specialist Diploma Company Members Prize in Clinical Chemistry.”