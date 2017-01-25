Make your nomination for Inspiring Aberdeenshire

Organisers of an Aberdeenshire award ceremony have extended the deadline for nominations.

People have already been nominating those in their communities for an Inspiring Aberdeenshire Award and this year organisers have extended the deadline by a fortnight, to allow for even more recognition.

The deadline has been extended to Wednesday, February 15 at 12 noon.

To mark the extension, Aberdeenshire Provost Hamish Vernal was joined by pupils from Banff Primary who have been knitting, naming and decorating six butterflies, the theme of the event, to promote Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2017.

Six pupils from primaries one to four joined the Provost along with the butterflies that they named - Spot, Garfield, Sally, Joshua, Blueberry and Brandon.

There are ten award categories, including a ‘Best Of’ honour for each of Aberdeenshire’s six administrative areas and there are also four special awards: Outstanding Leader Award, Young Leader, The Doric Award and Pupil Voice.

To cast your nominations visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/IAbsh2017.

For a print version please email news@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Aberdeenshire Provost, Hamish Vernal, said: “I have been in many photos in my time as Provost of Aberdeenshire, but never before have I shared the screen with butterflies, not least ones as special as these. To also be joined by the pupils who created them was a great way to mark this nomination extension.

“I hope that people are inspired by our butterflies, and by the pupils’ hard work, to get their nominations in for this year’s awards.

“Anybody can nominate a person or group for an Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2017 award – and we want to recognise as broad a range of community heroes as possible.”

Aberdeenshire Council Co-Leader, Cllr Richard Thomson, said: “Inspiring Aberdeenshire is a great opportunity to recognise those who are doing that bit extra to improve their communities for the benefit of everyone.

“I’d encourage everybody who has seen the good work done by others to put them forward for recognition in our 2017 event.”