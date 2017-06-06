Man dies after two vehicle collision

Police Scotland have confirmed that one man has sadly died following a two vehicle collision on the A96 around half a mile west of Pitcaple, Inverurie.

The collision happened at around 3.30pm on Monday, June 5 and involved a white Honda Jazz and a red Renault Master van.

The male driver of the Renault van died at the scene and the male driver of the Honda Jazz was taken to ARI with serious injuries. No one else was involved.

Road Policing Officer Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "Our thoughts are with the families at this sad time.

"The road is likely to remain closed for sometime and we would urge people to seek alternative routes. If anyone has witnessed the collision I would ask that they contact police on 101."