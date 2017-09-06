Man raising cash to support voluntary work in Nigeria

A young local man is organising a fundraising ceilidh to support a project that tackles poverty in Nigeria, where he will be volunteering for three months.

David Walls (22) from Chapel of Garioch, will travel out to Nigeria on Sunday, October 1 with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

He will work in partnership with Nigerian volunteers to help lift some of the world’s poorest communities out of poverty.

David’s project involves volunteering in the local schools, teaching maths and science subjects to children between the ages of 10 and 17.

He will also be living with a local host family, to fully immerse himself in the local community and gain a better understanding of the challenges they face.

Before David leaves for Nigeria he needs to raise £1,500 .

The fundraising ceilidh in Chapel of Garioch Village Hall will be held on Saturday, September 9 with the doors opening at around 7.30pm.

The money David raises will help to make sure that communities in developing countries continue to benefit from the work of volunteers.

David said: “I’ve wanted to do something like this since leaving school, and now is the perfect time to give something back and do my best to make a difference in people’s lives.

“The community set up which VSO and their counterpart charities have is brilliant.

“I am most looking forward to the Community Action Days, where it is our duty to organise a day where the whole community comes out together to find out about our projects and get themselves involved in our science fairs and debates.

“I have big hopes for my ceilidh and urge anyone of any age to come along.”

To sponsor David visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Walls2