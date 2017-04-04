Man’s best friend provides therapy at care home

Garioch Care Home in Inverurie, who are part of the Brighterkind group of homes, now have regular visits from some furry friends.

Charlotte and Corkie, from Pet Therapy Uk now regularly visit with the residents at the home, providing Pet Therapy.

Home Manager Gillian Black said: “Pet Therapy is wonderful.

“It is amazing to see how happy a visit from Corkie makes our residents.

“We have seen a huge improvement to our residents well-being and happiness since Charlotte and Corkie have been visiting them and he has now become a regular at our care home.”

Gillian added: “Katherine Rae, seen here in the photograph with Corkie, says she loves his fortnightly visits and it really helps to lift her spirits, which is wonderful to see.”