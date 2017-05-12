Meldrum group marks anniversary

Making Meldrum Better is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Making Meldrum Better is a Community Interest Company that was set up to develop Oldmeldrum Town Hall.

A survey was carried out in the village 11 and a half years ago, and results showed that residents wanted a community cafe in the area.

Following the survey, Making Meldrum Better was formed and the group took 18 months to raise money to convert the former library in the Town Hall into a cafe.

The Meldrum Cafe opened for the first time on April 25, 2007 and is run entirely by volunteers.

Over the last ten years a total of £59,066.26 has been raised and distributed to local community groups in the area.

Four years after the cafe opened, Making Meldrum Better was allowed to run the Town Hall after taking on a lease from Aberdeenshire Council.

One of the group’s voluntary directors, Aird Buist, said: “The public weren’t sure how Making Meldrum Better would take off at first but it has developed over the last 10 years.

“When the Meldrum Cafe first opened, people would come in by themselves but since then they have made friends and meet up here.

“We have a strong group of volunteers and we would like to thank them all for their help.

Aird added: “We are constantly on the lookout for volunteers and groups are always welcome to apply for grants.”

Making Meldrum Better is inviting local groups to apply for grants, more information and application forms are available at the Meldrum Cafe.