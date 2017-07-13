Miss Teen Galaxy event for Tayler

A Meldrum Academy pupil has been chosen to represent the North East in the upcoming Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant.

Tayler Holman (16) found out she had been selected to take part in the event last Wednesday.

The teenager has never taken part in a pageant before, but she said she was looking forward to it as she has a keen interest in modelling.

Tayler said: “I’m really excited, it will be a good opportunity.”

Tayler was entered into the Pageant after her mum, Carol, sent across a photo to the Talent Management Modelling Agency.

Carol explained: “Taylor is signed up to the Talent Management Modelling Agency but being up in the North East there isn’t a lot of opportunites so I sent across a photo in the hope that something would come up.”

The Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant will be held in Lancashire on March 23, 2018.

Tayler will go head-to-head with other entrants from across Scotland, and should she win on the day, she will travel with other winners of the UK Galaxy Pageants to America to compete in the Galaxy International Pageant.

Carol added: “The whole family is chuffed to bits and we are all really excited for her.”

She added: “The pageant takes place after her prelims and exams, plus it is just a few days after her birthday so if she wins it would be a great present.”

Tayler is currently looking for sponsorships and will welcome any help or support from businesses of all sizes.

For more information or to sign up as a sponsor visit www.galaxypageantsuk.com or email infor@pageantgirl.co.uk.