Missing oil worker named by Police

Police Scotland can confirm that the 49-year-old man who was reported missing from an oil installation in the North Sea can be named as Steve Sutherland from the Aberdeen area.

Officers received a report at around 9.20pm on Tuesday May 9, that Mr Sutherland could not be located on board the Noble Lloyd Noble rig and a major search was launched involving Coastguard and rescue and standby vessels to trace him.

Enquiries are still ongoing however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson, who has led enquiries on-board the rig, said: "We continue to liaise with next of kin to keep them informed of any developments. Our thoughts are with them at this time."

Mr Sutherland's family has requested that the following statement be released through Police.

They said: "Steve is a much-loved and well-respected father, grandfather, partner, son, brother and uncle, adored by his children Morgan, Lenah and son Joe, and doted on by his four grandchildren.

"Steve was born in Aberdeen and grew up in Northfield. He is well-known among the junior football league in Aberdeen, having played for clubs like Glentanar FC, East End and Parkvale. He also coached at Lewis United and is a massive Aberdeen FC fan.

"Steve is popular, easy to get on with and well-liked by all those who know him. He is missed by everyone.

"We would ask that we are left in privacy at this difficult time."