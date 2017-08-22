Motorcyclist who died in collision is named

Police Scotland have named a motorcyclist who died following a collision on the A92 just north of Inverkeillor at the weekend.

Douglas Lawie (47), of Inverurie, was killed in the crash which occurred at 5.25pm on Sunday, August 20.

The collision involved the motorcycle and a blue BMW 1 series. The driver of the BMW was taken to Ninewells Hospital and was released following treatment.

A statement has been released through Police Scotland on behalf of Mr Lawie's family.

They said: "His partner, family, friends and colleagues are all devastated."