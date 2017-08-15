Motorist rescued from Inverurie flooding

Have your say

A motorist had to be rescued by fire crews from flood water in Inverurie.

The incident occurred on the B993 in the town around 6am following heavy overnight rain.

Police closed the road as the flood water was cleared. Picture: Paul Douglas

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A total of four appliances and a water rescue team were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Specialist crews used an inflatable sled to rescue one casualty from their car which had become surrounded by the water.

“There were no injuries reported and crews remain at the scene as they work to make the area safe.”