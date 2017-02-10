MP backs charity CLAN on World Cancer Day

Stuart Donaldson MP has given his support to North East cancer charity CLAN Cancer Support after visiting its Aberdeen base to support World Cancer Day.

Donaldson was given a tour of CLAN House to see the positive difference the support and wellbeing centre makes to those affected by cancer. During his visit, he also visited CLAN’s bed and breakfast accommodation within CLAN House, CLAN Haven.

CLAN has been operating for over 30 years and has expanded to provide facilities across the north of Scotland with 13 centres offering health and nutritional advice, emotional support and counselling, complementary therapies and support groups for those affected by cancer.

Donaldson, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said: “I am grateful to CLAN to for inviting me to CLAN house on World Cancer Day.

“The support and services CLAN provides to those affected by cancer and their families right throughout the North East are impressive and very vaulable.

“It was a privilege to meet some of the staff and volunteers that help provide these services and see around the fantastic facilities at CLAN House.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN, said: “We were delighted to welcome Stuart Donaldson to our centre and show him first-hand the variety of support services we provide within CLAN House and at our bases throughout the north-east of Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“From our range of wellbeing services, salon and nutritional advice to our dedicated children, teens and family service and CLAN Haven, along with everything that comes in-between, CLAN offers an increasing range of services to address the growing needs of our clients.

“The theme for World Cancer Day was ‘we can, I can’ which reflects CLAN well. We as a charity can help give people the support and tools they need as they navigate a cancer diagnosis.

“We want people to know that if they need support and advice, it is available and we are here to help in whatever way we can.”

CLAN Haven provides affordable B&B accommodation in both Aberdeen and Orkney for families affected by cancer.

The charity have a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick. Working in partnership with Bon Accord & St Nicholas, the charity has also recently opened Tempo in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre, which sees all proceeds go direct to the charity.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org