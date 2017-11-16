Mum’s big thank-you

An Inverurie mum held a special event held at the weekend to mark the completion of a year of personal challenges.

Denise Middler organised a series of activities in 2017 as a way of showing her appreciation for ‘miracle’ son Owen, 5, who was born after three attempts at IVF with partner Darren.

Denise, Darren and Owen

The couple had all but given up hope of having a child of their own.

Owen was a breech birth when he entered the world 11 days early in the back of Denise’s dad’s car on the way to hospital.

They managed to flag down a passing police car and the officers took over midwife duties until an ambulance arrived.

But the drama wasn’t over - Owen was being choked by the umbilical cord and was whisked away to hospital. A message later came over the police radio that all was well.

The policemen, and staff from Aberdeen Fertility Centre, were among more than 100 guests who attended a dinner dance in Inverurie on Saturday to raise cash for the centre.

She has raised more than £2000 so far for the fertility centre.

Denise said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better night, I had the most amazing support from close family and friends.”

After becoming a mum, she had always wanted to show her gratitude for having Owen.

Denise, who thanked all who had contributed to the success of the event, added: “I wanted to give something back to the centre.

“With the IVF treatment marking 40 years since the first successful treatment, what better time to host such an event.”

Her 12 months of challenges included the 15-mile Kilt Walk with a team of friends in memory of her brother Richard, which raised more than £400 for the British Heart Foundation.