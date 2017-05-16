Musical delights at Ythan Fiddlers Rally

The Ythan Fiddlers Annual Rally took place at Haddo House Hall at the weekend.

Visiting players from Aberdeen, Angus, Clyde Coast, Garioch, Macduff and Strathbogie joined the Ythan Fiddlers on stage on Saturday, May 13, providing an excellent varied programme encompassing old and new compositions.

Highland Dancers Amy Robertson and Lara Pedrosa with Ythan Fiddler Rachel Havlin

This year talented local Guest Artistes included Robbie Leask, an Ythan Fiddler and guitar player with the band Corran Rae who was joined by fellow band members Janet Lees and Jenny Smith on fiddle.

Amy Robertson and Lara Pedrosa performed a variety of Highland Dances which were beautifully executed.

The Rally was conducted by Nicola Auchnie and compere for the evening was Gladys Thomson who entertained the audience with some Doric stories and poems.

During the evening the audience were also entertained by The Junior Ythan Fiddlers, after which The Haddo Arts Trust Trophy was presented to Daniel McGladrigan.

Daniel McGladrigan recieves the Haddo Arts Trust Trophy from Trish Gill, Ythan Fiddlers Musical Director, and Laura Hay, leader of the Junior Fiddlers

The trophy is given to the Junior that has shown improvement in playing ability, regular attendance at both concerts and practice, an enthusiastic attitude and commitment to the group.

A packed audience enjoyed an evening of Traditional Scottish Music in a wonderful setting.