National competition for chefs

Two chefs from the award-winning Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar have been selected to participate in the final round of the Scotch Lamb PGI annual Surf and Turf Chef of the Year Competition.

Head Chef Victor Garcia and Chef Greig Rose of the Inverurie-based restaurant will each face-off against four other culinary experts on Thursday, October 26 at Edinburgh College for the chance to win the coveted ‘Chef of the Year’ title.

The two chefs will prepare their dishes the ‘Porterhouse way’ by serving authentic ‘field-to-fork’ cuisine using quality local produce as they compete for first place.

Each finalist will be asked to cook and present four dishes to a judging panel comprised of nine distinguished representatives from Scotland’s food and drink industry.

Graham Fryers, General Manager at Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar, said: “We are delighted to have both Greig and Victor represent the Porterhouse team at this highly reputable competition, which presents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our delicious, locally-sourced food.

“We wish them both the best of luck and look forward to hearing about the results at annual Chefs Conference dinner on Monday, November 6.”

The champion of the cook-off will walk away with a two-night stay at the Gleneagles Hotel and Golf Resort in Auchterarder, Scotland, including a luxurious dining experience for two at the Michelin star-awarded Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.