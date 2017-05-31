National final for young Inverurie butcher

A young butcher from Inverurie has been hailed as one of the best in Scotland.

Liam Gordon (20) narrowly missed out on a national title when he competed in the recent finals of Scotland’s Young Butcher of the Year 2017.

Liam, who works with Donald Russell Butchers in Harlaw Road, was one of four finalists battling for the Under- 22s title in the Scottish Meat Training Meat Skills Competition at Perth.

Liam had to show a wide range of butchery skills as he transformed various joints of meat into a showcase cabinet of customer-ready products.

“This is the first time I’ve had to do anything like this and it was pretty intense,” he said.

The competition final date marked Liam’s third anniversary with Donald Russell Butchers, having joined them straight from Gordon School in Huntly.

Liam added: “It was a great experience, I’m really pleased to be ranked among the top four young butchers in Scotland and this is hopefully something I can build on for the future.”

Event head judge Keith Fisher – one of the most experienced meat skills judges in the world and CEO of the Institute of Meat – said the finalists displayed impressive skills.

“Every year the standard gets higher,” he said.

“I know the industry in Scotland is in safe hands when I witness the skills shown by these young butchers.

“Their enthusiasm, skill and passion shines through in all they do and they are more than deserving of their place in the final. They are shining examples of the extremely high standard of young butcher we enjoy in Scotland.”

The Meat Skills Competition, sponsored by Dalziel Ltd, was held as a showcase event at the Scottish Meat Trade Fair, sponsored by Grampian Oat Products, at Perth, which attracted hundreds of butchers, associated traders and spectators from all across Scotland.