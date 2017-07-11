NE charity bouled over

North East Arts Touring (NEAT) has received a £700 donation from the Monymusk Boules Masters 2017.

The 5th Boules Masters was played out in warm sunshine in Monymusk Square on Saturday, May 27.

All 185 players were in fancy dress and music was provided by Dave Martin on his French accordion and the Atholl Smith Jazz Band.

Neil McArthur, event organiser and NEAT Board Member said: “We made a surplus of £4,900, bringing the rolling total up to just over £31,200, all this money has gone to local and other deserving good causes.”

Emyr Bell, Executive Director of NEAT, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation which we will use as part of our Theatre In Schools project, to ensure young audiences in the area have access to high quality theatre.”