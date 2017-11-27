New Inverurie centre for charity

A leading north-east cancer support charity has officially opened its new premises in Inverurie which will allow the charity to expand the services it currently provides in the community.

CLAN Cancer Support is now based at Unit C, Burnside Court, having signed a long-term lease.

The new purpose-designed space, which was previously home to The Doormouse & Teacup, was officially opened on Friday, November 24 and provides a drop-in area where people can access information and support without need for appointment, in a relaxed setting.

The centre, which is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays, also has specific space for one-to-one counselling, dedicated children, teens and family support, and complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief. Group activities include a walking group, craft group and relaxation class, with coffee morning’s held on the first Monday of each month.

Guests at the event included supporters and businesses from the local community, Councillors and representatives from CLAN Cancer Support.

Officially opening the facility with CLAN Cancer Support’s chairman Kenny Anderson, was former deputy provost of Aberdeenshire Alison Grant, from Insch, who spoke personally about the support she received from CLAN when cancer affected her family.

Alison said: “I know first-hand the difference CLAN can make. The service was a port in a storm at that time of my life and this wonderful new facility will allow more people to receive the support they need when dealing with a cancer diagnosis or that of a loved one.”

CLAN Cancer Support Chief Executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said: “CLAN has had a presence in the Inverurie area for some time and I am extremely proud that we have been able to secure a base, right in the heart of the community, which will allow us to expand the support and services we currently provide, free of charge, for anyone affected by cancer.

“Since opening the doors to our new premises we have seen an increase in the number of people accessing the service, many of them for the first time.

“I’m sure anyone who was able to join us at the opening, or has popped into the centre during the past weeks will agree that we have been able to create a relaxing and welcoming space for anyone seeking information or support during what can be a difficult time.

“I cannot thank the team behind this development enough for their dedication and hard work; from our CLAN team to the many local businesses and contractors who helped us to achieve our vision in Inverurie.”

The charity previously provided wellbeing and support services for anyone affected by cancer within the Roman Catholic Church Halls on the town’s North Street, three days a week.