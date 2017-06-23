New section of AWPR set to open

A new section of the B977 Echt to Balmedie Road is expected to open on Monday, June 26, as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty project.

To allow the contractor to tie the new section of the B977 with the new Goval roundabout, it will be necessary to close the existing B977 at Goval from the new East Goval roundabout to its junction with the A947 Newmachar Road from 8pm on Friday, June 23 until 6am on Monday, June 26.

It is envisaged that these works will enable the new 1.38km section of the B977 to open to traffic on Monday, June 26.

However, some additional surfacing works will be required and the new road is expected to close from 8pm on Friday, July 7, to 6am Monday, July 10 for these works to be undertaken.

Diversions will be in place during these road closures and will be sign-posted. Road users heading eastbound should travel north on the A947 to Newmachar, turning right onto the U26C, right onto the B979 through Kingseat, right onto the B999 to Muirton where they can then re-join the B977 Echt to Balmedie Road. Road users travelling westbound should reverse the journey.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians, local residents, local businesses and emergency vehicles.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These temporary road closures are necessary to enable the contractor to complete the new permanent diversion of the B977 Echt to Balmedie Road, which will in future give road users access to the new AWPR as well as continued access to Parkhill, Oldmeldrum, Newmachar, Turriff and Bridge of Don.

“We would like to suggest to road users who would normally use the B977 at this location over these weekends to give themselves some additional travelling time so they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“Once the new section of road opens, as with any change to road layout, we strongly encourage road users to drive with more caution than usual. We would also kindly request that drivers observe all of the signage in place to enhance the safety of road users and road workers.

“We thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”