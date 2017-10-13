New sight loss charity manager role for Inverurie woman

Leading national sight loss charity the Macular Society has appointed an Inverurie woman as its new regional manager for North East Scotland.

Laura Gray brings extensive experience of the healthcare sector, having worked in the NHS for a number of years.

In a varied career, she started out as a physicist and later moved into medical physics. She has spent the last 29 years working in the NHS.

Alongside her role with the Society, she will continue working as Director of Communications at NHS Grampian on a part-time basis.

The Macular Society is the national charity for anyone affected by central vision loss.

It provides free information and support to improve lives and ensure no one has to face macular disease alone.

There are more than 350 Macular Society support groups around the UK and beyond.

The charity also funds research so that one day, macular disease can be cured.

In her new role, Laura will be responsible for the Macular Society’s day-to-day operations in North East Scotland and strengthening its presence across all of Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Laura said: “This is a really exciting time to be joining the Macular Society. I’ve wanted to work in the charity sector for some time.

“The Society not only works to support people who are currently affected by macular disease, but is also committed to funding research which will help treat and hopefully cure the condition in the future.

“That combination of research and support really appealed to me.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with all our support groups, members and volunteers across the region and all our partner organisations.”