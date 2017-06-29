North East charity effort supports Air Ambulance

NFU Scotland’s North East Region continues to recognise the incredible contribution of the late Joe Watson to food and agriculture in the region.

Joe, who was well-known in agricultural circles, died suddenly in 2014 and every year since then, the region has held an annual charity stockjudging and social evening, donating thousands of pounds to some of Joe’s favourite charities.

More than 200 farmers attended this year’s event, hosted recently by the Thomson family at Middleton of Potterton near Aberdeen raising more than £2,400 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

The hosts and representatives of the region presented the cheque to SCAA at The Royal Highland Show held at Edinburgh last week.

Pictured (from left to right) are host farmer Drew Thomson, local branch chairman Roddy Catto, Shirley Thomson (Drew’s wife), regional chairman Davie Winton, regional manager Lorna Paterson, David Craig (CEO SCAA) and local NFUS secretary Tommy Brodie.