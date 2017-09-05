Partnership raises nearly £2k for Hall

Two local TSB branches have raised nearly £2,000 for their Local Charity Partner, Logie Durno Village Hall.

The banks in Inverurie and Insch announced that an impressive total of £1,927.41 has been raised by Partners and customers since the partnership began in September 2016.

TSB Inverurie and Insch organised numerous fundraising events such as prize draws, bake sales, Easter competitions and a bingo night.

The money raised will now help to improve the main hall and flooring in the community owned village hall.

With TSB’s new charity partnerships due to begin from September 2017, TSB Inverurie would like to thank Logie Durno Hall Committee for the fantastic work they do within their local community and their support as its second Local Charity Partner.

In May 2017, TSB asked local communities across Britain to nominate the local charity that they would like their local TSB to support next, receiving over 25,000 nominations from people across local communities in Britain.

TSB Inverurie manager, Matt Clark, said: “Our Local Charity Partnership programme is all about working in partnership to help support the local causes that are the lifeblood of many communities across Britain.

“It’s been fantastic to support Logie Durno Hall which is close to our hearts and everyone working here has found our partnership really rewarding.

“As our partnership with Logie Durno Hall comes to an end, I’d like to wish them the very best for the future and I look forward to announcing our new Local Charity Partner in September.”

Karen Paul, Chairperson at Logie Durno Hall added: “It’s been great to work in partnership with TSB. The Partners’ support has had a really positive impact on our charity and the work we do here in Pitcaple.

“The money we’ve raised together is being used to improve the facilities and flooring in the main hall of our community owned village hall.”