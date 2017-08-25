Pedal power for charity

The team at ANM Group has raised over £1k for Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK after undertaking a 400-mile static cycle.

The cycle took place at Thainstone Centre on Friday, August 18 and a total of £1,325 was raised.

The fundraiser was one of many events organised to celebrate Caithness Livestock Centre’s 25th anniversary.

Staff across all divisions had originally planned to cycle the 200 miles between Caithness Livestock Centre and Thainstone, but decided to double their target by adding on the journey back to Caithness.

Chief executive Grant Rogerson said: “I’m extremely proud of everyone who played a part in the success of our fundraising event.

“We had a fantastic turnout on the day and a great amount of support from those cheering us on. There was a real sense of comradery within the team and plenty of competitive spirit!

“We made the decision to double our mileage target which really upped the ante and spurred on the team.

“I’m delighted that we raised such a fantastic amount for two very deserving charities and would like to thank everyone who sponsored us.”