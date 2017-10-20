Pedestrian injured following collision with van

A 31-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious head injuries following a collision with a van in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on the A947 just north of Newmachar at around 4.30am

The collision involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and the male van driver was uninjured.

Road policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: "Enquiries into this collision are at an early stage however we would ask that anyone who saw a male walking in the area or who saw the Mercedes Sprinter van contact us on 101 quoting incident 0407 of 20 October."

The road remains closed and diversions are in place via Pitmedden.