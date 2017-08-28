Photo win for Oyne pupil

Work by an Oyne School pupil is to go on display at the National Museum of Scotland thanks to a nationwide competition.

The Energise competition challenged young photographers across Scotland to capture a photograph depicting their own interpretation of ‘energy’, to think about how energy powers the world around them and the different energy sources on the planet.

Eva Strachan was named runner-up with her entry of energy in nature.

Eva (10) captured a rainbow emerging over the skyline as a unique interpretation of energy in motion.

The winning entry was ‘The Light in my Heart’, a glowing heart with a bulb at its core, captured by 14-year-old Aidan Kennedy from Wallace Hall Academy in Thornhill, Dumfries.

Their work displayed for a month in the Museum which houses world-renowned artefacts including the Lewis Chessmen, Dolly the Sheep, and the Boulton and Watt steam engine.

The winning works will be displayed in the Learning centre of the National Museum of Scotland.

The competition is part of Get Energised, a programme run by National Museums Scotland thanks to funding from the ScottishPower Foundation.

The initiative aims to encourage more young people to think creatively about the world around them and consider pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering or maths (STEM).