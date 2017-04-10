Pitmedden mum up for inspiring imaginations awards

A Pitmedden mum-of-two has been shortlisted for three prestigious awards.

Ruth Morris, owner of The Creation Station Aberdeen North & Shire, has been nominated in the awards that will be presented at The Creation Station 15th inspiring imaginations Conference in Bristol on Friday, April 21.

Ruth is in the running for Franchisee of the Year 2017, The People’s Choice & Best Can Do Attitude 2017.

Ruth said: “I am so delighted to have shortlisted for these awards in my 4th year of delivering my creative business in the north east.

“I am especially thrilled to have been nominated by my peers for The People’s Choice Award as I love providing help and support to new franchisees across the country as they launch their new businesses.

“My classes continue to amaze and delight me every week as I enjoy working with families to experience creative exploration with tiny babies, curious toddlers, energetic pre-schoolers and imaginative primary age children.

“I have recently launched my newborn classes, Tiny Treasures, and can’t wait to deliver more of these special experiences for new babies and their parents.”

For more information on Ruth’s classes and parties call 01651 843305 or email ruthmorrisl@thecreationstation.co.uk.