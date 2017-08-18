Pitmedden revealing its treasures

The National Trust for Scotland’s Pitmedden Garden is one of the first properties to take part in one of Scotland’s biggest ever heritage projects – Project Reveal.

The £1.3 million project is taking place at all of the properties cared for by Scotland’s largest conservation charity to update the information and collect pictures of every item in its care.

A team of four will be hard at work at the Museum of Farming Life at Pitmedden Garden for the next few months, recording and photographing every single piece of the amazing collection there which tells the story of Aberdeenshire’s rural past.

National Trust for Scotland Chief Executive Simon Skinner said: “This is a huge project, both for the Trust and for the heritage of Scotland. It will mean we know so much more about the many treasures in our care, and this information will help us as we strive to share Scotland’s spectacular scenery, amazing history and unforgettable experiences with more visitors, in more engaging and relevant ways.”

Wendy Turner, Project Manager for Project Reveal said: “Much of this work will be taking place in full view of our visitors, so we will be revealing not just our collections at Pitmedden, but our working methods as well. We fully expect the teams to find hidden treasures and to uncover new stories about our collections in Aberdeenshire and beyond.”

Teams have also started work at Brodie Castle, Forres, Newhailes in East Lothian, the Hill House in Helensburgh and Culzean Castle in Ayrshire.