Police name A96 crash victim

Police have named the driver of a vehicle who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 on Monday.

Alexander Ogg (67), from the Huntly area was killed in the accident which happened west of Pitcaple, Inverurie at 3.30pm on Monday, June 5.

The collision involved a white Honda Jazz and a red Renault Master van. Mr Ogg had been driving the Renault van.

The 85 years-old male driver of the Honda Jazz was taken to ARI with serious injuries. No one else was involved.

Anyone with information who hasn't yet come forward should contact Police Scotland via 101.