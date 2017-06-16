Police urge public to be responsible at Oldmeldrum event

Police are encouraging the public to get out and enjoy the Oldmeldrum Sports games this weekend - but to do so safely and responsibly.

Additional officers will be in attendance at the event on Saturday (June 17) working alongside Criminal Justice Workers, Licensing officers and other partners to provide support and help to ensure the day is a success.

The deployment is part of Operation PINE, the Division's ongoing preventative initiative to reduce violent crime, of which one of the most important aspects is that the public take personal responsibility for their behaviour

Inspector Lee Jardine, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "Please be assured that our increased presence at Oldmeldrum Sports is simply to make sure that those in attendance enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

"The last thing we want to do is spoil anyone's fun, however occasionally a very small minority go out of their way to cause trouble and I want these people to know in advance that we will not take any drunken, violent or anti-social behaviour lightly.

"If you are intent on ruining what should be a great event, know that you will be dealt with robustly including bans on attending future shows and events and even appearing in court. Consider your alcohol intake and don't place yourself or others in a vulnerable position.

"Previous events highlighted a potential issue around underage drinking out with the event itself. Anyone suspected of supplying alcohol to young people will be investigated and there will be consequences for those responsible."

He added: "I would like to thank the organisers of Oldmeldrum Sports, Aberdeenshire Community Safety Partnership and Community Justice Partnership for their assistance which has allowed additional resources to de deployed at this event.

"Stay with people you know and plan your evening to make sure you know how you intend to get home. Also don't get in your vehicle - including the morning after - following a night's drinking. Drink driving is never worth the risk.

"By taking personal responsibility for yourself and your friends you can help us ensure another successful and trouble-free Oldmeldrum Sports which everyone can enjoy."