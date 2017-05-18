Candidates set for Gordon hustings

A general election hustings event featuring the four Gordon candidates will take place next week.

The hustings event for the Gordon constituency will be held at Newhills Church in Bucksburn on Thursday, May 25.

This hustings event is believed to be the only one of its kind in the Gordon constituency for the upcoming general election on Thursday, June 8, so voters are encouraged to attend and send their questions in.

All four candidates are set to attend the hustings, they are Colin Clark (Scottish Conservatives), Kirsten Muat (Scottish Labour), David Evans (Liberal Democrats) and Alex Salmond (MSP).

Chairman of the event will be Rev. Hugh Wallace.

Those planning to attend the hustings and wish to put a question to the panel should contact the Newhills Church office no later than Sunday, May 21.

Questions can be sent to office@newhillschurch.org.uk or call 01224 716161.

Doors to the event will open at 6.30pm for a 7.15pm start.

All Gordon voters are welcome to attend and submit questions.