Clark selected for election

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist party has announced Colin Clark as its Gordon candidate in the general election.

Local members have unanimously selected the businessman and farmer, who was elected as a councillor in Aberdeenshire after defeating the SNP in a by-election in Inverurie in November last year.

The Scottish Conservatives will be looking to build upon their result in the 2016 Holyrood election in the similar seat of Aberdeenshire East, where Mr Clark increased the party’s vote from 4,000 to 10,000.

Mr Clark said he will be campaigning with a clear message - no to a second Scottish independence referendum.

He said: “The Scottish Conservatives are the only party that can defeat Alex Salmond and I am the man to do it. The Liberal Democrats are not at the races.

“In November last year, we won 39% of first preference votes in the council by-election in Inverurie. We must repeat that level of support across Gordon to win the seat in June.

“Voters have the chance to send a clear message to the SNP – we said No in 2014 and we meant it.

“I have been in training since 2015 and I am fit and ready to win this seat in June. I stood in the 2016 Holyrood election and doubled the Scottish Conservative vote, securing 29% support. The momentum is with the Scottish Conservatives and we have made stopping another referendum our priority.”