Councillor signs petition opposing Trump state visit

East Garioch councillor Martin Ford has signed a petition to the UK Government opposing an official state visit by Donald Trump during his term as US president.

The petition states that Mr Trump should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to the Queen.

East Garioch councillor Martin Ford

Over one million people have already signed the petition. Cllr Ford signed it yesterday (Sunday, January 29).

Cllr Ford said: "The petition has coincided with world-wide protests at Mr Trump's shameful and discriminatory travel ban.

"The petition makes the point that since, unbelievably, Mr Trump is now the President of the United States, the UK will have to deal with him and admit him to this country in that capacity. However, we don't have to give him the honour of an official state visit and meeting the Queen and we clearly shouldn't.

"Mr Trump is a deeply unpleasant individual with abhorrent views. So while we can't ignore Mr Trump, the UK must do nothing that suggests support or approval of his behaviour."