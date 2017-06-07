Father of former First Minister dies

Robert Salmond, the father of former First Minister Alex Salmond, has died at Erskine Home for ex-servicemen.

In his 96th year, the father-of-four had spent all but three of those years living in Linlithgow.

His family described him as “an inspiration” to them all, including his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Alex Salmond said: “Dad passed away peacefully on Monday night at Erskine and now will be taken home to Linlithgow where he spent all of his days, apart from his wartime service in the Royal Navy.

“Dad always took a keen interest in elections. However, he was really proud of all of his children’s achievements. All four of us, Margaret, myself, Gail and Bob are enormously grateful to the Erskine staff whose kindness to our father over these last few years has been beyond measure.

“It is a very sad week for all of the family and Gail and I have taken some time out from our campaigns to help with the arrangements. However, we both know exactly what Dad would be saying to us right now ‘for goodness sake dust yourself down and get on with it’, that is what we all intend to do.”