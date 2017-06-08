Gordon faces decision time

Voters in Gordon will go to the polls today to decide who will represent them at Westminster.

The constituency has been the focus of intense campaigning since the Prime Minister called the snap general election.

The four election candidates who have been campaigning for your vote today

Former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond is the candidate for the SNP, Colin Clark is the Conservative candidate, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are represented by David Evans, while Kirsten Muat is Labour’s hope.

Mr Salmond won 47.7 per cent of the vote in the 2015 election (27,717 votes), followed by Liberal Democrat candidate Christine Jardine who received 32.7 per cent of the vote (19,030 votes) and Colin Clark for the Scottish Conservatives was third with an 11.7 per cent share of the vote (6,807 votes).

The Gordon constituency includes Ellon and surrounding villages in Formartine and extends out to Inverurie and other towns in the Garioch area as well as Huntly, Bridge of Don and even Dyce.

Voting is taking place between 7am and 10pm.

Counting for the Aberdeenshire constituencies of Gordon, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, and Banff and Buchan will take place at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre immediately after close of poll at 10pm, and will continue through the night.

