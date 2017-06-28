Gordon MP to stand down as councillor

New Gordon MP Colin Clark has confirmed that he will stand down as a councillor in Aberdeenshire to focus on his parliamentary constituency.

Mr Clark was first elected as an Inverurie and District ward councillor after a by-election in November last year, and was returned by voters in May.

However, during the general election campaign, the Scottish Conservative made it clear that, if elected to Westminster, he would step down as a councillor.

Mr Clark has now formally resigned from his post as vice-chairman of business services at Aberdeenshire Council, and has also indicated his intention to relinquish his post as a councillor.

All salary entitlements for the period since the general election on June 8 will be donated to charity.

Mr Clark said: "I said during the election campaign that I would step down if I was successful in becoming an MP.

"Given the demands of the job including the requirement to be in London through the week, I do not feel that I can also commit the time required to fulfil the local councillor role.

"I have now resigned from my senior post as vice-chairman of business services and I am in discussions with my colleagues to agree a date to formally step down as ward councillor for Inverurie and District.

"I will be donating all of my councillor salary from June 8 onwards to charity."