Greens announce election candidate

The Scottish Green Party have selected local campaigner Richard Openshaw as their candidate for West Garioch in the upcoming local election.

Mr Openshaw works in the retail sector and lives in Kemnay with his wife and their young son.

He said: “The decisions Aberdeenshire Council takes about important public services we all use really matter, so the crucial issue in this election is to elect individuals who will be hard-working local councillors who will speak up for thearea.

“That’s what I will do if elected on May 4.”

Richard Openshaw has a record of campaigning on local issues, most recently lobbying Stagecoach for better bus services across the area and seeking a solution to the issue of access to the northbound platform at Insch station.

He lists schools as a key priority and also listed among Mr Openshaw’s priorities is the protection of Bennachie, currently under threat from proposals to re-route of the A96.

Mr Openshaw said: “We must not let this iconic hill be marred by a dual carriageway.”

He added: “I fully support the campaign to save Bennachie.”