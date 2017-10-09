Inverurie & District by-election approaches

A by-election for an Aberdeenshire Council vacancy in the Inverurie and District Ward will take place on Thursday (October 12).

The vacancy arose due to the resignation of former councillor Colin Clark MP in June and the by-election will see a return to the council’s full complement of 70 councillors.

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system.

The votes themselves will be counted the following day (Friday, October 13) in the Garioch Sports Centre, Inverurie, from 10am.

The five candidates are as follows:

Lesley Berry (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)

Scott Bremner (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Sarah Flavell (Scottish Labour Party)

Elaine Mitchell (Scottish National Party)

Craig Stewart (Scottish Green Party)

Further information, including details of polling places, can be found at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/elections