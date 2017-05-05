Local election results

Inverurie and Garioch's new councillors have been announced.

Inverurie and District's new councillors are Neil Baillie (SNP), Colin Clark (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), Marion Ewenson (Scottish Liberal Democrats) and Judy Whyte (Independent).

West Garioch candidates take to the stage

The total turnout in the ward was 43.3 percent, an increase from the last local election in 2012 (34.85).

In West Garioch the new councillors are Victoria Harper (SNP), Sebastian Leslie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Hazel Smith (Scottish Liberal Democrats).

Turnout in the ward was 47.6 percent, up from the last local election in 2012 (36.26)

Meanwhile in East Garioch returning councillors Martin Ford (Scottish Green Party) and Fergus Hood (Scottish Liberal Democrats) will be joined by Dominic Lonchay (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Glen Reid (SNP).

East Garioch candidates on the AECC stage

The turnout for this ward was 45.3 percent, up from 35.30 percent in 2012.

The results were announced at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre today (Friday, May 5).