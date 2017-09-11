MP donates salary to charities

MP for Gordon, Colin Clark, has handed over his council salary to two local causes.

The former Inverurie and District councillor visited Roxburghe House recently to hand over a cheque to them and Macmillan Nurses.

He said: “I pledged to donate my salary from the Council once I became an MP in June.

"I split the sum between these two outstanding charities and both will be able to claim gift aid which will boost my contribution by a further 25 per cent.”

Mr Clark added: “Cancer has affected my family in the last year losing my Mother and my Father-in-Law.

"Hospices and end of life care are invaluable and hugely appreciated at the most difficult times in our lives.”