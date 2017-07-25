MP visits Pitmedden firm

MP for Gordon, Colin Clark, visited a Social Enterprise which reinvests any profits back into the business for the benefit of its Service users last week.

The MP dropped in past Wood RecyclAbility in Pitmedden on Friday, July 21 and met with operations manager Brian Reid and Duncan Rennie, the Chairman of the Board.

They spoke about what happens on site, how it makes money and what the future holds for the business.

Mr Clark was also given a tour of the facility and was shown some of its products.

Mr Clark said: “The opportunities that this Social Enterprise gives to their Trainees is brilliant, they are trained how to use the tools and then to construction some really high quality products in an environment that helps them increase their personal and social skills.

“I was truly inspired by the development plans that this organisation has and would like to thank all the board Members and Staff for what they are doing and I will certainly be watching their progress and wish them well.

“The Trainees with the help of the staff make a huge contribution to the Community and their products are really brilliant and I’m sure that with their ambitious plans we shall definitely see some entrepreneurs coming on stream.”

Wood RecyclAbility receive large quantities of waste wood which is recycled into wood chippings and other products. The wood is checked for quality, and all nails removed.