MSP backs Bennachie campaign

A North East politician has given her backing to a campaign by constituents to protect a local natural beauty spot.

The move comes after the Save Bennachie campaign called on any proposals for the dualling of the A96 carriageway not to impact on the site.

And earlier this year, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin wrote to the Scottish Government calling for assurances on behalf of the group.

Transport Scotland will be progressing its programme to upgrade the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness and dual it to carriageway standard by 2030.

But the campaign group has raised concerns some of these may encroach upon Bennachie and the surrounding area.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “In May I wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work on behalf of the Save Bennachie campaign.

“Keith Brown assured me the concerns expressed by the group would be taken into consideration and carefully assessed during the development and assessment of options.

“The Save Bennachie campaign have worked tremendously hard to make their case and I will continue to support them and make sure their voices are heard at both a national and local level.

“As for all major road schemes, engagement with communities forms a key part of discussions and there will be regular conversations with all stakeholders.”