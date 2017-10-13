New Inverurie & District councillor elected

Conservative candidate Lesley Berry has been chosen as the new Aberdeenshire councillor for Inverurie and District.

Following the vote on Thursday, October 12, Lesley’s appointment was confirmed after the electronic counting of votes in the town’s Garioch Sports Centre on Friday morning.

A total of 3,471 votes were cast, representing a turnout of 30.9 per cent.

Cllr Berry won with a total of 1,672 votes.

The Scottish National Party candidate Elaine Mitchell followed with 1,146 votes, Scott Bremner for the Scottish Liberal Democrats received 295, Scottish Labour Party candidate Sarah Flavell got 276 and Craig Stewart for the Scottish Green Party received 56 votes.

Cllr Berry’s election follows the resignation of former councillor Colin Clark in June, and brings Aberdeenshire Council back to a full complement of 70 elected members.

The count began at 10am, with the results being declared by returning officer and Aberdeenshire Council Chief Executive Jim Savege just after 11am.

Cllr Berry said she wants to be ‘a strong, local voice for Inverurie’ and paid tribute to the work of former councillor Colin Clark.

Speaking at the count Jim Savege said: “Today’s appointment brings Aberdeenshire Council back up to full democratic strength and I’d like to thank all of the team involved in the smooth running of the by-election.”

Cllr Berry joins fellow Inverurie and District councillors Neil Baillie (Scottish National Party), Marion Ewenson (Scottish Liberal Democrats) and Judy Whyte (Independent).