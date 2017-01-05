Salmond issues flood support reminder

MP for Gordon, Alex Salmond, has issued a reminder to constituents of the flood support programmes from the Association of British Insurers.

The ABI released two documents, detailing steps homeowners should take in the event of flooding and measures which can be put in place to prevent future flooding.

Mr Salmond said: “It is difficult to comprehend that it has been almost a year since the devastating flooding that caused chaos in our communities in the North East.

“Whilst much of the damage has been repaired, many people returned to their homes and the flood defences bolstered, the legacy of Storm Frank and the devastation we all saw in January should not be forgotten.

“Measures have been taken to control the river, but preparation is key.”

Mr Salmond added: “It is encouraging that ABI has compiled these comprehensive documents carrying sound advice to residents who live with the threat of flooding.

“I urge my constituents to take head of this advice and I am with you in hoping that we may never have to face a repeat of a truly awful experience for our community.”