SNP Announce Candidates for West Garioch

Local hospitality worker Vicky Harper and retired midwife Elaine Mitchell have been selected by SNP members to seek election to represent West Garioch on Aberdeenshire Council.

Vicky lives in the ward with her partner and three children. She has worked in a range of positions throughout the hospitality industry and currently collects donations from the Insch community for the local Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

If elected, Vicky's main priorities will be the delivery of health and well-being projects, stronger transport links throughout the ward and community safety.

Elaine also lives in the ward and, after retiring from her position as a charge midwife, runs a small business from home.

Elaine's main areas of interest are social deprivation and vulnerable groups, and she has previously been involved in a number of projects around this, including setting up a service for pregnant drug users and volunteering with the local food bank. Elaine has been a breast-feeding champion, and continues to promote both breast-feeding and the baby-friendly initiative.

Local Councillor and Deputy Provost Allison Grant will be standing down from this election, and has provided her support and encouragement to the two candidates.

Cllr Grant said: "It has been a real privilege to serve the people of West Garioch since being elected in 2007.

"As I am not seeking re-election, I am delighted that we have two very capable and hard-working candidates to stand in the ward in my place. Vicky and Elaine have been active members of the community for a number of years, and know well the main issues of concern for those living in West Garioch.

"Last year, as we seen the devastation of the flooding following Storm Frank, both Vicky and Elaine were involved in helping those affected, proving their commitment to helping those in need and I fully endorse them both in their candidacies."

Vicky added: "Allison has been a great advocate and voice for West Garioch and I look forward to continuing her work, especially in respect of local health and well-being projects and better transport links for our communities."

Elaine said: "I am looking forward to meeting local people throughout the campaign and listening to what they feel are the main local issues. If elected, I will be a strong voice on their behalf."