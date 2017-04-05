SNP candidates in East Garioch

The SNP have announced their candidates to contest East Garioch in the forthcoming council elections.

Glen Reid and Conor McKay have been selected for the ward, which takes in Kintore, Newmachar, Blackburn and Hatton of Fintray.

Mr Reid, a 46-year-old father of two sons, has spent most of his life in the North-east and and has lived in Kintore for more than 12 years.

A self-employed publisher, he spent 13 years working in the oil and gas industry.

He is member of Kintore Community Council and co-founder of local charity Inverurie Events.

One of his main priorities, if successful in being elected, will be ensuring that the towns and villages of the area are properly resourced to support their growing populations.

He said: “I believe that local people can make all the difference in local government, standing for local issues.”

Conor McKay, 25, was born and raised in the North-east and has more than a decade of experience campaigning on local issues.

He was at one point the youngest community councillor in Scotland and was an active member of the Aberdeenshire Youth Forum in which he was involved in organising events for young people.

Mr McKay said: “If elected as a councillor, I hope to build on my past experiences and be a champion for East Garioch to ensure that local people set the agenda so it supports their needs and aspirations.

“We in the SNP stand by the principle of local control, not on behalf of a community, but by a community.

“We have an excellent and diverse team of candidates in Aberdeenshire.”

The East Garioch ward elects four councillors at the May 4 poll.

The Scottish Green Party has already chosen sitting councillor Martin Ford as its candidate.