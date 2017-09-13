The inaugural Pride of Inverurie Awards took place last month to recognise the fantastic achievements in the local community.

Those that attended were treated to a fabulous night at Inverurie Town Hall with a black tie event hosted by Ian Thain with teenage songstress Millie Chapman providing entertainment.

The Garioch Sports Trust Sports Personality of the Year Award finalists were Orla Adams, Tom Roche and Tammy Wilson

The ceremony took place on Friday, August 25.

winners

The Bancon Tourist Hotspot of the Year Award: Barra Berries

The Garioch Sports Trust Sports Personality of the Year Award: Tammy Wilson

Lifetime Achievement nominees Graeme Hay, Eddie Innes and Thomas Tait

The Elevator Businesswoman of the Year Award: Judy Whyte

The Johnston Carmichael Businessman of the Year Award: Willie Lippe

The Tesco Community Champion of the Year Award: Graham Watson

The Press and Journal Young Achiever of the Year Award: Finley Cousins

The Fireworx Scotland Unsung Hero of the Year Award: Laird Parker

The Inverurie Business Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Thomas J. Tait