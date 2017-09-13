The inaugural Pride of Inverurie Awards took place last month to recognise the fantastic achievements in the local community.
Those that attended were treated to a fabulous night at Inverurie Town Hall with a black tie event hosted by Ian Thain with teenage songstress Millie Chapman providing entertainment.
The ceremony took place on Friday, August 25.
winners
The Bancon Tourist Hotspot of the Year Award: Barra Berries
The Garioch Sports Trust Sports Personality of the Year Award: Tammy Wilson
The Elevator Businesswoman of the Year Award: Judy Whyte
The Johnston Carmichael Businessman of the Year Award: Willie Lippe
The Tesco Community Champion of the Year Award: Graham Watson
The Press and Journal Young Achiever of the Year Award: Finley Cousins
The Fireworx Scotland Unsung Hero of the Year Award: Laird Parker
The Inverurie Business Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Thomas J. Tait
