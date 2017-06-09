Prison Museum abseil nets £10k for charity

A fundraising abseil held at Peterhead Prison Museum earlier this year, has raised more than £10,000 for an Inverurie charity.

The Great Escape and fundraising abseil was held at the popular tourist attraction in April.

Brave souls were invited to abseil, Army-style, off the old prison building in aid of Fly Cup Caering, which enables adults with learning difficulties to access training and employment opportunities within the catering sector.

The charity’s chief executive officer, Denise Belshaw, who completed the daredevil stunt, was absolutely over the moon with the fundraising total of £10,695, with expenses still to be deducted.

A total of 36 people to part in the fundraiser, including two teams of four from Equalizer International Limited and estate agents Gray and Gray.

Denise said: “It was a great fun day, with everyone enjoying the experince of abseiling off the prison wall. I was the first off to test the ropes and enjoyed it so much I did it again towards the end f the day.

“We appreciated the support of all who took part and the great effort to help with our fundraising objectives.”

A trophy for the best fundraiser on the day was presented to Fiona Young of Huntly, who raised a staggering £1,400. Fiona’s son Thomas is a trainee at Fly Cup.

Fly Cup Catering is currently waiting to see if it has been successful with a few grant applications to create a fit for purpose learning centre. To find out more about the group, visit www.flycup.org